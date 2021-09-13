Muscogee County Coroner’s Office looking for next-of-kin for man found dead over weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is asking for help identifying next-of-kin for a man found dead in Columbus over the weekend.

The body of Eugene Ingram, age 64, was found on Sept. 11, 2021 in a wooded area behind the Liberty Gas Station on 3rd Avenue.

According to the coroner’s office, Ingram had been homeless for a period of time, and the office is having trouble locating family members about his death.

The coroner’s office says Ingram is a black male and his date of birth is July 7th, 1957.

If you have any information, please reach out to the Muscogee County Coroner’s office.