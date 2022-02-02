Muscogee County Coroner’s Office looking for next of kin for pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is looking for next of kin for a pedestrian killed earlier this week.

According to officials with the coroner’s office, Cynthia Banks was hit and killed on Jan. 30, 2022.

Officials said the coroner’s office would like to reunite Banks with her family so that they will be able to give her a proper burial.

In an effort to find next of kin, the coroner’s officer provided the following details about Banks:

Age 58

African American female

Last known address 3311 Head Street, Apt 8, Columbus, Georgia (but no longer lives there)

Anyone with any information regarding her next of kin is asked to please contact Muscogee County Coroner’s Office @706-225-3260 , or phone 911.