Muscogee County courts in State of Emergency, will impact wide range of judicial proceedings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Chief Superior Court Judge Gil McBride on Friday declared a Judicial Emergency for the local courts.

The order does not close the courts at this time, but it could curtail docket calls, arraignments, jury trials and grand jury sessions.

“We did this after consulting with area health authorities,” McBride tells News 3. “We felt like a targeted and measured approach would reduce the chances of infections while still allowing the courts to function.”

That will run through March 27, according to McBride’s order. It could be extended, if needed.

Non-jury matters can proceed as scheduled unless directed otherwise by the assigned judge.

It will not impact Recorder’s Court, which is where those charged with crimes make their first appearance, usually within 72 hours of arrest.

McBride is over the six-county judicial circuit. Those in Harris, Chattahoochee, Taylor, Talbot and Marion should contact the clerk’s office to see how this impacts their county.