Muscogee County Deputies give up shaving for a good cause

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office having been laying off the razor for a good cause.

During the months of November and December, several Muscogee County Deputies donated $30 to participate in Badges and Beards. The funds collected are being used to help young people in the Muscogee County area.

Money from the program was used to buy gifts and hygiene items for the children at Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services, Inc.

On Friday, the deputies got to deliver all the new items to the organization.

Officials with the MCSO say they want to thank everyone who participated in the program by donating both time and money. They say the MCSO is truly blessed to have employees that believe in community service.