 

Muscogee County Deputies give up shaving for a good cause

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office having been laying off the razor for a good cause.

During the months of November and December, several Muscogee County Deputies donated $30 to participate in Badges and Beards. The funds collected are being used to help young people in the Muscogee County area.

Money from the program was used to buy gifts and hygiene items for the children at Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services, Inc.

On Friday, the deputies got to deliver all the new items to the organization.

Officials with the MCSO say they want to thank everyone who participated in the program by donating both time and money. They say the MCSO is truly blessed to have employees that believe in community service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

33° / 30°
Clear
Clear 0% 33° 30°

Saturday

56° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 56° 43°

Sunday

55° / 44°
Showers
Showers 41% 55° 44°

Monday

58° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 58° 39°

Tuesday

59° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 59° 36°

Wednesday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 61° 49°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Rain
Rain 75% 54° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

1 AM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

2 AM
Clear
2%
32°

32°

3 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
3%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
4%
31°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
32°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
36°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

51°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

48°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

10 PM
Few Showers
34%
45°

45°

11 PM
Showers
39%
45°

45°

12 AM
Showers
40%
45°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories