Muscogee County expands free school lunch program; nears 80% coverage

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Fewer children will go hungry in Muscogee County, thanks to expansions to the school district’s free lunch program.

It’s starting with Midland Middle School being added to the list of approved schools — raising the county’s coverage to about 80 percent. Teachers and staff at Midland Middle say it’s been tough watching some of their students suffer through food insecurity.

“It’s sad, knowing they’re not getting a healthy meal. This might be the only healthy meal they get,” says Danette Disinski, Midland Middle School’s Cafeteria Manager.

“We had students that we were afraid were not getting enough nourishment at home. Middle school students, you know, they’re bodies are growing, their minds are growing, and they need the nourishment. They need the food. They need the energy, and sometimes if the parents are struggling at home making ends meet, the child probably wasn’t getting everything they needed,” explains Principal Barrie Clarke.

The Georgia Food Bank association estimates more than half a million kids across the state don’t have consistent access to enough nutritious food. The Muscogee County School District is constantly evaluating local lunch rooms to see where they can improve.

This is the first year Midland Middle will be added to the list of school eligible for free lunches through the federal Community Eligibility Provision. The district is now up to 41 out of 52 local schools that can give kids free breakfast and lunch — no application required.

“We love to add schools to the CEP list. It just takes that burden off the parents too, because they don’t have to worry about sending money to the schools. Sometimes they might not have that extra cash at home,” says Director of Muscogee County School District Nutrition Susan Schlader.

Principal Clark says he’s already seen some improvements.

“Whereas last year we may have had some behavior issues following lunch, right now we’re not having any of that. So I think having food in the belly makes a difference,” he explains to News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton. “That we can step in and help these kids get what they need to be happy, comfortable, and successful at school, that means the world to me.”