Muscogee County inmate faces new charges in Auburn following escape from custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have a Phenix City man in custody on a felony warrant for Receiving Stolen Property, 1st Degree.

Wilson Tate Treiber, 24 of Phenix City, was arrested by Auburn Police from a trespassing complaint on Spirit Drive on July 19. When officers first arrived, Treiber had given them a fake name.

Further investigation revealed his real identity, and that he was wanted for escaping from jail in Muscogee County, Ga. Treiber had come to Auburn in a stolen vehicle.

Treiber was charged with the additional crimes of Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer and Fugitive from Justice. He is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $6,000 bond pending the extradition process for the charge in Georgia.

In Muscogee County, Treiber had been charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Meth, Fleeing to Elude Police, Possession of Marijuana – Less than one ounce, and Reckless Conduct. He had escaped from custody around 3:30 a.m. on July 14.

Auburn Police say additional charges are possible and the case remains under investigation.