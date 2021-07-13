Muscogee County Jail inmate dies at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed with Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital officials that an inmate from the Muscogee County Jail was transferred to their care and died at the hospital.

Bryan said hospital officials named the cause of death as “natural causes.”

John Wade, director of affairs for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office, said no violent incident occured leading to the death.

Wade said the inmate “complained” to Jail staff about “medical issues.” The inmate was then taken to the jail infirmary, where staff determined the inmate should be sent on to the hospital.

Family was notified of the issue. The inmate spent “several” days in the hospital before his death.

Neither the coroner nor the sheriff’s office can confirm the identity of the deceased at this time.