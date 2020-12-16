 

 

Muscogee County local levels challenge to 4K votes over residency, Board of Elections holds meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – More than 4,000 voters in Muscogee County have had their residency challenged by Muscogee County Republican chairman Alton Russell.

In Muscogee County, there are about 130,000 registered voters. 81,000 voted in the November Election.

The Board of Elections and registrations met Wednesday afternoon to address the issue.

Russell tells News 3 he was doing it as a private citizen and not in conjunction with the Republican party.

Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff says what’s happening in Georgia is a disgraceful attack on voting rights.

“We need a new Voting Rights Act, so local officials cannot try and disenfranchise their own citizens and when they face these attacks on their sacred right to vote,” Ossoff said.

The voters provided to the Elections office on a database all have out-of-state addresses. The voters’ names have been flagged, Muscogee County Elections Director Nancy Boren said. They will be allowed to vote but then the Elections and registrations Board will decide if they are legal ballots.

There are 4,034 names on the challenge list.

