COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Prison is holding a hiring event this Thursday.

The job fair will be at the prison on March 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following is recommended to properly prepare for an interview:

Obtain 7-year driving record from Department of Driving Services, including all states licensed

Bring copy of DD-214 if previously in armed forces

Bring SAT/ACT or Accuplacer test scores

Make copies and bring driver license, social security card and birth certificate

Bring any record of a name change

Bring copy of high school diploma

Apply ahead of time

The day of the event, Muscogee County Prison says to come prepared, dress business casual and be prepared to meet the Deputy Warden.

For more information, call (706) 225-4059.