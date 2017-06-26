Muscogee County school board member to face ethics scrutiny

COLUMBUS, Ga. — He’s well known in Columbus in the arenas of education and law, but the Muscogee County School Board is planning to discuss Frank Myers’ conduct revolving around the District’s standing Code of Ethics.

Another board member is speaking out about why he believes the board is deciding to review Myers.

“Frank wrote a letter to the attorneys who are representing Montravious Thomas and his family in a lawsuit against the school district,” says John Thomas, a School Board Member.

Thomas says he and Myers offered to give depositions to lawyers for Montaravious Thomas.

The 13-year-old’s family filed a lawsuit against the school district after his leg had to be amputated following an alleged body slamming incident by a behavioral specialist.

“I also said in the letter, Frank was authorized to say on my behalf that if I were summonsed to be deposed I would agree to do it. So that’s how we got to where we are now,” says Thomas.

Thomas says Myers notified the School Board Attorney Greg Ellington, and now he’s being discussed at tomorrow’s meeting in his absence.

“It’s kind of a late arrival to the agenda that this has even come up,” Thomas says.

News 3 reached out to Board Chair Pat Hugley Green for a response, but she was unavailable.

Monday’s meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Education Center. The board will also hold a vote on the final adoption of the FY18 budget.