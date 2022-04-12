Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts – 7:00 p.m. – Rainey-McCullers Concert Hall – 1700 Midtown Drive
Thursday, May 19, 2022
- Shaw High School – 5:00 p.m. – Columbus Civic Center – 400 4th Street
- Hardaway High School – 7:30 p.m. – Columbus Civic Center – 400 4th Street
Friday, May 20, 2022
- Jordan Vocational High School – 5:00 p.m. – Columbus Civic Center – 400 4th Street
- Carver High School – 7:30 p.m. – Columbus Civic Center – 400 4th Street
Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Spencer High School – 9:00 a.m. – Columbus Civic Center – 400 4th Street
- Northside High School – 11:30 a.m. – Columbus Civic Center – 400 4th Street
- Kendrick High School – 2:30 p.m. – Columbus Civic Center – 400 4th Street
- Columbus High School – 5:00 p.m. – Columbus Civic Center – 400 4th Street