Muscogee County School District announces plan for student item collection

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The school year is wrapping up for Muscogee County School District students. The COVID-19 outbreak has had all student attending classes from home. With the school year coming to an end, parents and guardian may be wonder how to return school issued items to school.

The following news release was sent out detailing the information:

The District has prepared plans for students to retrieve items from their assigned locations and return District property issued during the 2019-2020 school year. High schools will observe the distribution and collection plan May 13-22, 2020; elementary and middle schools will observe the plan May 18-22, 2020. All items will be collected and distributed through designated time frames, without contact, in accordance with CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of illness.

All individuals must present proper forms of identification upon arrival, practice social distancing with at least six feet of distance between all individuals, wear CDC-approved face coverings/masks, and proceed according to each school’s plan. Individuals with signs or symptoms of illness should not report to any sites; alternate arrangements should be coordinated with the school in that instance.

Please note the following details:

Students will retrieve all personal items that do not belong to schools/the District to include medicine, instruments, yearbooks (if available), clothing, etc. per school guidelines.

Staff members will collect all items belonging to the schools/District to include instruments, Chromebooks, textbooks, library books, athletic equipment, uniforms, fees and/or dues, etc. per school guidelines.

Chromebooks will be collected in a designated area and reviewed for damage. Chromebooks must be returned fully charged and with all accessories such as power cards.

Each school will send specific instructions detailing pick up times, areas, and guidelines for maintaining social distancing.

Refunds for cancelled or postponed events can be requested on site per school guidance. Refunds will not be issued on site the day of the request.

For more information and updates related to the District’s COVID-19 plan, visit our website.