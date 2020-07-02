Muscogee County School District cancels live graduation plans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District is canceling plans for live graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for later this month. The graduation ceremonies had been scheduled to happen from July 22-25.

District officials say they are canceling the events in accordance with the recent Executive Order extended by the Governor’s Office and current COVID-19 public health emergency guidance affirmed by agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Trending Stories