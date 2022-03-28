COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After over two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s led to what some are calling the “great resignation.”

Industries across the country are struggling to retain employees.

Here in Columbus, the Muscogee County School District is working to add more employees by adding incentives for their current staff.

Superintendent Dr. David Lewis and the school board approved a $500 recruitment bonus for current employees who help fill a vacant position.

In school systems, some of the largest staffing shortages are for bus drivers and substitute teachers.

Recent reports show Muscogee County added 64 new hires in February alone, with 32 of those substitute teachers.

This comes after the school district raised pay 3.5 percent for full and part-time employees at the start of 2022.