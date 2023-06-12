COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County School District (MCSD) held the first two of three public hearings as part of its process for setting the millage rate.

The millage rate is the amount of tax payable per dollar of the assessed value of a property.

By state law, local taxing authorities, such as MCSD, must either keep their tax collections revenue-neutral or announce a tax increase (even though the actual millage rate is not increasing)

At the tentative rate, 10.54% more revenue will be generated for FY 2024, requiring the announcement of a proposed property tax increase.

School Board Member District 1, Pat Hugley Green shares more about the millage rate change.

“The purpose or the proposal or recommendation this year is to for the board to adopt a mill rate of to 3.3 to 1, which is unchanged. This is required to use language like tax increase. Even though the increase is with the property values of citizens or improvements in property and that accounts for little over 10%.”

This is just two of three public hearings; the last will be Monday, June 26, at 6:00 p.m. Taxpayers whose property values have not increased will see no increase in their school tax bill.