COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County School District (MCSD) hosted a district-wide job fair at the Public Education Center off Macon Rd. Due to a nationwide talent shortage, the district is looking to hire professionals for several positions. Some available positions are teachers, custodians, librarians, and many more.

MCSD HR Talent Manager Latoria Akins-Jackson shares more details about the job fair.

“This fair is a really great opportunity for the community to come out and get to know the Muscogee County School District. The positions we have to offer, the benefits we have to offer, and all of the amazing things that we’re doing to ensure that kids get an excellent education,” stated Latoria Akins-Jackson.

More than 100 people were in attendance today. If you did not get a chance to attend the job fair and would like to take a look at the opportunities they offer, you can visit the Muscogee County School District website.