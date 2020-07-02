Muscogee County School District launches online registration with re-opening options

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District is preparing for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The district has developed a new online application portal for registration and verification. Parents with new or returning students can access the application on the District’s website starting 8:00 a.m., July 3rd.

With COVID-19 still being a major factor, the district is implementing the School Choice option for return, allowing parents can choose either in-person or virtual instruction. Preferences must be declared within the application by 5:00 p.m., July 17.

Each declared preference will be reviewed to complete enrollment at each school site. The online application will not complete enrollment; all student assignments will be finalized based upon each student’s verified household address per the annual District-wide Verification Day, August 5, 2020.

Once confirmed, each option will be applicable for the duration of a full nine-week grading period or semester (block schedule). Upon acceptance, changes to each option cannot occur until the next grading period.

The following parameters indicate how to access and complete the online application.

New student registration:

Who: students who are not currently enrolled in the District and/or students who were enrolled during a previous school year but withdrew

students who are not currently enrolled in the District and/or students who were enrolled during a previous school year but withdrew Access point: District login page

[District%20login%20page]District login page Required documentation for each student: Student’s birth certificate Student’s Social Security card or waiver Withdrawal form and transcripts or last report card from previous school district Two proofs of residency with the parents/legal guardians’ full name and address: Currently lease and/or mortgage Current utility bill Parents/legal guardians’ identification (driver’s license, state-issued I.D., passport, or military I.D.) GA Immunization Form (3231) or waiver form giving more time to get form 3231 GA Eye, Ear & Dental Form (3300) or waiver form more time to get form 3300



Returning students:

Who: students who were enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year and are returning for the 2020-2021 school year

students who were enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year and are returning for the 2020-2021 school year Access point: Parent Portal

[Parent%20Portal]Parent Portal Required documentation for each student: Two proofs of residency with the parents/legal guardians’ full name and address: Currently lease and/or mortgage Current utility bill Parents/legal guardians’ identification (driver’s license, state-issued I.D., passport, or military I.D.)



Parents who need assistance with completing the online application due to internet access, language barriers, etc. can contact the students’ assigned schools or Central Registration: centralregistration@muscogee.k12.ga.us, 706-748-2000. Central Registration will offer appointment-based in-person assistance upon request.

Parents and students experiencing homelessness should contact the McKinney-Vento department, 706-748-2276 or 706-575-1676, to complete registration for the 2020-2021 school year.