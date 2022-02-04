Muscogee County School District makes masks optional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District revised their current mask requirements for students and staff members after recommendations from the local medical panel and vaccination options that are now available.

Starting Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, masks will be optional but are encouraged for all students and staff members. Although masks are optional, federal mandates still requires masks on Muscogee County School District buses.

The school district will continue to abide by their current cleaning protocols, promotion of handwashing, proper hygiene, illness protocols, and social distancing when possible. The district will continue to observe local data and conditions in both schools and the community and adjust requirements accordingly.