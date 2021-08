COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District has released it COVID-19 report for the week of August 23-27, 2021.

According to the report, of the 30,526 total students in the MCSD, there are 174 positive cases for in-person students. The district reports there are 1,197 students in self-quarantine or isolation.

Of the 4,193 employees, 27 have tested positive for the virus, while 48 are in self-quarantine or isolation.