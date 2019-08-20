Muscogee County School District responds to school threat reports

Muscogee County School District confirms an off-campus incident led to the early morning lock down at Hannan Magnet Academy.

School district officials say they received a report, regarding an incident within the neighborhood near the school.

That’s what prompted school administrators to secured each of the school’s entry points with the help of Columbus Police Department.

While the school district did not release many details, multiple sources confirmed students were turn away from the school and buses were rerouted to avoid campus during the lock down.

Sources tell news 3 that a woman ran inside the school’s front office asking for help around 7 this morning. Sources say the woman claimed a man with a gun was chasing her.

However, Columbus police say there were no shootings. Should further developments arise, we’ll update you.

School district officials say all schools are proceeding with the instructional day as regularly scheduled.