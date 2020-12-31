Muscogee County School District to go fully virtual for two weeks in January due to COVID-19 case numbers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District released a statement announcing that for the spring 2021 term, classes will start off fully virtual for two weeks due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Columbus area.

Effective Jan. 6-15, 2021, the School District will begin with virtual instruction for all students. On Jan. 19, 2021, the District will shift to the choice model for all students.

An announcement on the COVDID-19 plan for the beginning of 2021 reads:

Based on current data and advice from a panel of local medical professionals, public health agencies, and hospital administrators, we will proceed with a virtual instruction model for all students, January 6-15, 2021. The District will tentatively return to the choice model for all students, January 19, 2021, pending further advisement from public health agencies. We will continue to monitor our community’s data related to COVID-19 during this time.

The announcement also provided details for meal pickups.

From Jan 6-15, 2021, meal pickups will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school location of choice for parents and students. Free meals are being provided per a USDA waiver.

While students do not have to be present during the pickup, but parents are asked to be able to provide the students’ names, assigned schools, and PersonID numbers.

Muscogee County is not alone, with the rising trend of cases continuing across the state of Georgia.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Muscogee County and the Columbus community has continued to increase over several weeks, and has started to affect local hospitals.