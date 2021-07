COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District will be requiring masks be worn by everyone during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

The announcement was made in a news release Wednesday morning.

In the news release, the district said masks will be required indoors for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

The announcement comes after the CDC updated mask guidelines on Monday.

The district says masks should be added to back to school supply shopping lists.