Muscogee County Schools could lose federal funding due to low census response

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-Muscogee County Schools stand to lose big if more people don’t complete the 2020 census.

The city of Columbus could lose an estimated $120 million dollars per year, over the next decade, if more people are not counted.

Muscogee County schools depend on census dollars to fund items from special education to free meal programs.

“We are going to lose millions and millions of dollars. Over the next 10 years, that will put a major burden on our school district which filters down to our parents,” said Gloria Strode, a partnership specialist with the Atlanta Regional Census Center.

“Once again, we want to be sure everyone is counted, so that our students, our school and community can benefit from the 2020 census. And if we don’t, someone else will,” said Muscogee County District Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

The deadline to complete the census is September 30. You can complete it by clicking here.

