Muscogee County Sergeant honored in apprehension of sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman shared a Letter of Commendation honoring work done by Sergeant Earl Osbon.

Countryman shared in the letter, Osbon was on vacation this particular weekend when he responded quickly from out of state to a call in reference to harassment.

The victim of a sex offender spoke to Sgt. Osbon, who then got in touch with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as well as the United States Marshals Service.

Wanted and convicted sex offender Charles Simonds, pictured to the left, was apprehended by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and is waiting to be extradited back to Muscogee County. Simonds could face federal charges, he had warrants of the following: Violation of Parole

Failure to Register

Interference with an Ankle Monitor (according to the Letter of Commendation, he had cut off the monitor) Simonds original charge was Attempted Kidnapping, Age 5.

Sheriff Greg Countryman shared the Letter of Commendation to honor the work done by Sgt. Osbon that resulted in a swift apprehension of Simonds.