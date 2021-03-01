 

Muscogee County Sheriff changes inmate mail system due to rise in contraband at US jails

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman is making changes to the mail system at the Muscogee County Jail, effective March 15, 2021. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the change is due to a rise in contraband sent through the mail at jails across the United States.

Beginning March 15, all non-legal and non-commercial mail for the Muscogee County Jail must be sent online at JailATM.com, or mailed to an inbox in Atlanta. The Sheriff’s Office says normal mail rules still apply, and content violations may prevent delivery to an inmate.

To send mail to the Atlanta inbox, mail must be addressed as:

JailATM.com – Muscogee County Jail
INMATE ID: INMATE FULL NAME
925B Peachtree St. NE, Box 2062
Atlanta, GA 30309

According to the Sheriff, drugs and contraband in mail have risen in correction facilities around the U.S., making it necessary to move to electronic communications for inmates. The statement from MCSO says the change in mailing system will “provide a safer environment for both inmates and staff.”

Going forward, all non-legal and non-commercial mail sent to the JailATM address will be processed by vendor, scanning the mail and delivering it electronically to inmates via kiosk or tablet. Original mail items will be destroyed after the scanning process, according to MCSO.

To ensure mail reaches inmate recipients, the Sheriff’s Office says the Inmate Name and ID Number must be clearly printed on the outside of the envelope or postcard. If the identifying information is not included, it could result in lost or misdirected mail. Electronic letters, including picture attachments, can be sent at JailATM.com.

According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, prohibited mailing materials include:

  • Racy or pornographic images.
  • Pictures or descriptions of illegal activities.
  • Pictures or descriptions of self-defense tactics, locksmith instructions, escape techniques, or similar material deemed hazardous by correctional staff.
  • Pictures or descriptions of the use or manufacture of firearms, explosives, or other weapons.
  • Drugs or biohazards on the envelope or contents.
  • Threatening or violent content.

Those trying to get in contact with an inmate can find the inmate ID number online at the jail website or on JailATM.com. Any legal and commercial mail should continue to be sent directly to Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

66° / 45°
Showers
Showers 38% 66° 45°

Tuesday

49° / 43°
Rain
Rain 100% 49° 43°

Wednesday

63° / 41°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 13% 63° 41°

Thursday

68° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 68° 41°

Friday

64° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 64° 44°

Saturday

60° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 60° 36°

Sunday

64° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 64° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

1 PM
Showers
59%
64°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
7%
64°

64°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
64°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
3%
64°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
63°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
64°

61°

7 PM
Cloudy
12%
61°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

54°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
54°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

4 AM
Cloudy
22%
50°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
49°

48°

6 AM
Showers
42%
48°

47°

7 AM
Showers
55%
47°

46°

8 AM
Rain
64%
46°

46°

9 AM
Rain
69%
46°

46°

10 AM
Rain
79%
46°

48°

11 AM
Rain
79%
48°

48°

12 PM
Rain
86%
48°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories