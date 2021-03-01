Muscogee County Sheriff changes inmate mail system due to rise in contraband at US jails

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman is making changes to the mail system at the Muscogee County Jail, effective March 15, 2021. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the change is due to a rise in contraband sent through the mail at jails across the United States.

Beginning March 15, all non-legal and non-commercial mail for the Muscogee County Jail must be sent online at JailATM.com, or mailed to an inbox in Atlanta. The Sheriff’s Office says normal mail rules still apply, and content violations may prevent delivery to an inmate.

To send mail to the Atlanta inbox, mail must be addressed as:

JailATM.com – Muscogee County Jail

INMATE ID: INMATE FULL NAME

925B Peachtree St. NE, Box 2062

Atlanta, GA 30309

According to the Sheriff, drugs and contraband in mail have risen in correction facilities around the U.S., making it necessary to move to electronic communications for inmates. The statement from MCSO says the change in mailing system will “provide a safer environment for both inmates and staff.”

Going forward, all non-legal and non-commercial mail sent to the JailATM address will be processed by vendor, scanning the mail and delivering it electronically to inmates via kiosk or tablet. Original mail items will be destroyed after the scanning process, according to MCSO.

To ensure mail reaches inmate recipients, the Sheriff’s Office says the Inmate Name and ID Number must be clearly printed on the outside of the envelope or postcard. If the identifying information is not included, it could result in lost or misdirected mail. Electronic letters, including picture attachments, can be sent at JailATM.com.

According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, prohibited mailing materials include:

Racy or pornographic images.

Pictures or descriptions of illegal activities.

Pictures or descriptions of self-defense tactics, locksmith instructions, escape techniques, or similar material deemed hazardous by correctional staff.

Pictures or descriptions of the use or manufacture of firearms, explosives, or other weapons.

Drugs or biohazards on the envelope or contents.

Threatening or violent content.

Those trying to get in contact with an inmate can find the inmate ID number online at the jail website or on JailATM.com. Any legal and commercial mail should continue to be sent directly to Muscogee County Jail.