Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins addresses city challenges in re-election announcement

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins made it official this evening, announcing that she is running for re-election.

Sheriff Tompkins says there’s still work that needs to be done here in Columbus and she wants to be the one to do it.

“I’m not blind to the fact that Muscogee County has some pretty significant challenges facing us, “Sheriff Tompkins said.

Sheriff Tompkins says today there are 77 people charged with murder in the Muscogee County Jail. Tompkins also says it’s common to see around 350 verified gang members and between 350 to 400 inmates with mental health diagnoses. Tompkins says she plans to continue addressing the increase in mental health issues, as well as the number of homicides.

“I think it’s unprecedented and I’ve said that before. I do believe the things that I see is that two and three people always seem to be involved in any one homicide and I think that’s what’s making those numbers jump up so much. Again, I don’t think one answer is the answer. I think it starts at the home and in the school, and in the church house,” Sheriff Tompkins said.

Tompkins says it takes more than a sheriff to be able to tackle the challenges the city faces. She says it takes a strong team and she wants to continue to be part of the solution.

Tompkins is running against former Columbus police officer Mark Lajoye and Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman. Early Voting begins April 27th and Election Day is May 19th.