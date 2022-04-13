COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer for violating Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office policies.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation leading to the arrest of Brianna R. Talley, and the sheriff’s office relieved Talley of her duties as a correctional officer. The investigation discovered Talley blatantly violated the sheriff’s office policies and state law.

Talley is charged with the following: