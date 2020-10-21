Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death, GBI requested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Officials say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the investigation.

Officials told News 3 that the death occurred around 5:30 a.m.

According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, the inmate death appears to be a suicide. At this point, Jail officials are trying to contact the inmate’s family. No details on the death have been released as the family has not yet been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office says more details will be available once they receive confirmation that the family has been notified.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 82° 67°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Friday

81° / 65°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 81° 65°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 82° 64°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 84° 65°

Monday

84° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories