Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death, GBI requested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Officials say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the investigation.

Officials told News 3 that the death occurred around 5:30 a.m.

According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, the inmate death appears to be a suicide. At this point, Jail officials are trying to contact the inmate’s family. No details on the death have been released as the family has not yet been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office says more details will be available once they receive confirmation that the family has been notified.

