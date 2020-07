COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says a man in custody at the Stockade escaped in the early hours of July 14.

Wilson Treiber was in custody for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Meth, Fleeing to Elude Police, Possession of Marijuana – Less than one ounce, and Reckless Conduct.

The Sheriff’s Office says he escaped custody around 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about Treiber’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.