Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office: telephone scammers attempting to collect crypto currency while posing as law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s office shared in a news release that residents have reported receiving calls from scammers attempting to identify as law enforcement.

Reportedly, area residents receive calls from unidentified callers that are falsely identifying themselves as the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers continue to attempt the victim they have an outstanding Failure to Appear case and they must pay some sort of fine via crypto currency, similar to Bitcoin.

The sheriff’s office released the following tips for residents to stay vigilant against telephone scammers:

Law enforcement agencies will never call, email or text with information that you have an active case.

Law enforcement agencies do not accept, and will not attempt to collect a fine over the phone.

Crypto currency is not an acceptable form of payment.

The contact information that appears during these calls are illegitimate.

If you have a concern regarding a warrant, you are advised to call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225

Anyone with information on this fraudulent behavior is asked to call and leave a tip on the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 706-225-4285.