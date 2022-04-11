COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the success of a two-day detail resulting in multiple arrests.

During the two-day detail, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office patrol units conducted several traffic stops, leading to multiple arrests for the following charges:

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Firearm

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Driving while License Suspended

Driving Under the Influence-Drugs

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Trespass

Driving Under the Influence-Alcohol

Failure to Maintain Lane

Obstruction of an Officer

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, additional charges are pending.

Additionally, to the charges listed above, the sheriff’s office cleared ten warrants, issued 14 traffic citations, and searched several residences and local businesses in the area.