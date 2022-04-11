COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the success of a two-day detail resulting in multiple arrests.
During the two-day detail, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office patrol units conducted several traffic stops, leading to multiple arrests for the following charges:
- Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Driving while License Suspended
- Driving Under the Influence-Drugs
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Trespass
- Driving Under the Influence-Alcohol
- Failure to Maintain Lane
- Obstruction of an Officer
- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, additional charges are pending.
Additionally, to the charges listed above, the sheriff’s office cleared ten warrants, issued 14 traffic citations, and searched several residences and local businesses in the area.