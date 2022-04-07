COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office announced they had received information about Muscogee County residents receiving calls from a telephone scammer.

The scammer falsely identifies themselves as Lieutenant Eric Stinson from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office advises that residents to be aware of the following:

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office makes house calls for outstanding warrants, not phone calls.

Law enforcement agencies will never call, email, or text you to inform you that you have an active case or active warrant.

Law enforcement agencies will never attempt to collect a fine over the phone.

Law enforcement agencies do not accept crypto currency as a form of payment.

If you receive such a call, email, or text, do not purchase anything, do not open emails from unknown contacts, do not respond to the text, and do not provide your credit card or banking information to resolve the matter over the phone or online.

The caller ID information that appears during these fraudulent communications are fake or internet phone numbers with a VPN regarding a warrant, you can call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225 for further information.

If you have any information regarding the person(s) involved in this or any other phone scams, you can leave an anonymous tip on the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Hotline at 706-225-4285.

You do not have to provide a name or call back number when calling the hotline, and all calls will be treated as confidential.