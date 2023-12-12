COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), in partnership with Defenders for Children and the Miracle Riders, welcomed its newest K9 Investigator, who has a unique skill.

Ryder is a 15-month-old English lab puppy who can detect electronic devices that store information. She was obtained by MCSO through Defenders for Children, a non-profit based in South Carolina that has purchased and placed 11 electronic detection K9’s. Ryder and her handler deputy Brittany Kumar trained for two weeks before she could officially join the team.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Ryder is unique because she is the first electronic detection K9 to join the unit. She works closely with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the GBI.

The sheriff went into more detail with WRBL about what that means.

“What we want to prevent is child porn, downloading devices or anything that may have images of our children,” said Countryman. “Anything that can be distributed that we may overlook. And this is why this is so critical, because we want to make sure that we have every tool that we need in our agency to combat crime to the fullest.”

Ryder can detect chemicals put off by anything from a cell phone, iPad, computer, flash drive, SIM card, and more.

Ryder has completed five search warrants during her first month with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.