Muscogee County Sheriffs warn citizens of suspects impersonating officers by phone

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office has recently been alerted to citizens reporting calls by "individuals portraying themselves as members" of the Sheriff's department for "illicit purposes."

"These individuals are telling targeted victims they are being sought on outstanding warrants, and in order to have the warrant dismissed, they need to send money using a pre-paid card," according to a release by Major Joe McCrea, "They further state failure to comply will result in their arrest."

The perpetrators of this scam are reportedly calling from local numbers and using false titles and agency designations. When the targeted individuals call the numbers back, they are "greeted with an automated answering system directing them to specific phone extensions which are answered by the suspects. When connected, the suspects are directing victims to stay on the phone and drive to local area stores to purchase pre-paid cards with a specific dollar amount."

Once the victims have purchased the pre-paid card, they're told to give the suspects on the phone the card number and PIN. After the information is provided, the suspects can transfer the money from the card into "several different accounts."

"The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, as a matter of routine, does NOT contact individuals with outstanding warrants over the telephone and will never demand money over the phone to resolve an outstanding criminal warrant," according to McCrea.

The Sheriff's Office is urging individuals that have received these calls to instead get in touch with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigative Division at 706-653-4235.