Muscogee County Superior Court has in-person juror selection for the first time in a year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For the first time in a year Muscogee County Superior Court had in-person juror selection. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began court hearings have taken place via zoom.

The “courtroom” looks a little different this year, as juror selection is being held in the Columbus Civic Center in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Masks must be warn and jurors are escorted to chairs that are socially distanced in the halls of the civic center in groups or “panels”. Black paper covers the windows and black wooden panels cover the entrance to civic center sections.

Before juror selection began this morning Superior Court Justice Ron Mullins thanked potential jurors for following their subpoena while touching on the unusual times we are in due to COVID-19

Attorney Stacey S. Jackson explained some of the differences between the Civic Center and the average courtroom.

“Having the mask on makes it a little bit difficult to hear, having sometimes to ask questions twice. Having to use the microphone, one of the things is having to stand in one spot because the microphones there, versus being able to move about the courtroom,” said Jackson. “But I think so far, so good I think once we were able to get started this morning after the jurors start coming up in panels I think we were able to move pretty pretty efficiently.”

Jackson also added that it’s good to be able to be back in court and get some of these cases to the courtrooms.

“Other than the logistics and changing of different venues, it is a good feeling kind of to get back,” said Jackson. “Obviously my client and other clients, they’re either in jail or out of jail, are ready to get you know their cases heard before a judge before a jury so it it is good to get back started.”

After jurors are selected they will go to the courtrooms in the government building where it will be modified with COVID-19 safety precautions.