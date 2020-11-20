Muscogee County to have four in-person early voting sites open leading up to Jan. 5 runoff

The early in-person voting sites for the Jan. 5 runoff elections are now set, according to Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren.

On Thursday, Boren told News 3 that the City Services Center, Trade Center, Shirley Winston Recreation Center and the Psalmond Road Recreation Center would be open for the duration of the advance voting period.

Advance voting starts at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.

All four voting locations will be open the following days:

Dec. 14-Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed Dec. 24-27.

Back open on Dec. 28-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The final day of advance voting will be New Year’s Eve from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election day is Jan. 5 and all 25 regular precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Republican Senators David Puerdue and Kelly Loeffler both face Democratic challengers. Investigative journalist Jon Ossoff is in the runoff against Perdue and Rev. Raphael Warnock is pitted against Loeffler.

There is also a runoff for a Public Service Commission seat.

Boren is planning for a large turnout in the neighborhood of 80,000 voters.

“We are planning for this January runoff — first, it is the first time we have ever had a runoff in January – secondly, we are planning for this runoff to have the same turnout as the November 3rd General Election,” Boren said. “It is a critically important election and we are gearing up as if it were a general election.”

Key dates for this election will come quickly.

Absentee ballots go out starting Friday.

December 7th is last day to register to vote

Early in-person voting begins December 14th

Early in-person voting ends December 31st.

There are about 13,000 Muscogee County absentee ballots to elderly and disabled that will be mailed Friday. Another 3,500 to those who have reques