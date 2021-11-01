Muscogee County veterans: Goodwill hosting panel on veterans benefits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — All Muscogee County veterans looking for help navigating VA benefits can attend an expert panel Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The expert panel will feature VA Benefits Advisor Melvin tanner, VA Patient Advocate Harding Carr, The Columbus Vet Center, and Goodwill Veteran Services Glen Challenger.

One-on-one assistance will be provided as well as a discussion on frequently asked questions regarding VA benefits, disability, healthcare and mental health.

Speaker Glen Challenger explained in a news release the goal of this event.

“As a veteran myself, I understand the difficulties in navigating VA benefits… Our goal through this event is to simplify and provide free guidance for veterans who may be struggling in understanding and accessing their VA benefits.”

Although this is a free event, due to COVID safety precautions it will be limited to 40 attendees. All interested must pre-register and as walk-ins are not accepted to the event.

To register for the event at Midtown Career Center at 2601 Cross Country Drive, Building B, click here.