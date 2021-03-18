Muscogee County working to fix delays in yard, bulk waste pickup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County residents will face collection delays of up to three days for yard and bulk waste, according to a morning press release from Columbus Citizens Services.

Citizen Services says the delays are due to their COVID-19 personnel impacts, equipment shortages, and large amounts of spring debris.

Citizens Services asks residents to leave yard and bulk waste on the curb as collections will increase to six days per week to catch up.

For more information, you are asked to contact Citizens Services by calling 311.