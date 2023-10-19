COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — What better way to end an athletic season than with a Halloween-themed competition? The Muscogee Roller Girls will compete on Saturday, Oct. 21 against the South Carolina-based Upstate Roller Girl Evolution in the Muscogee Monster Mash Roller Derby.

The event closes out a six-month competitive season which kicked off in April of this year. Although the team’s interleague coordinator and public relations and marketing chair Laura Jordan, known as SiNnamon Roll on the track, hadn’t originally planned on a Halloween event, but based on the venue dates available, she figured, “Why not?”

“What else do you do in October other than something Halloween-themed?” said Jordan with a laugh.

According to Jordan, the Roller Girls’ season has been going well so far. On Saturday, which marks the team’s last event of the year, two new skaters will hit the track to compete: Slim Grim and Bhad Juju. The two made the competition roster after passing a series of skills-related assessments.

Jordan predicted the Oct. 21 competition, will not be the most attended event of the season but urged community supporters to come out.

Presale general admission tickets cost $10 online, or trackside VIP tickets are available for $15. There will also be ticket sales at the door on the day of the competition, although prices increase to $15 for general admission and $20 for VIP. Children under five years old may attend for free.

The face-off will be held at 7509 GA-116 in Hamilton, Georgia. Doors will open at 4 p.m. with competition officially beginning at 5 p.m.

After the day’s event wraps, the Muscogee Roller Girls will keep on working.

“We’ll take a little bit of time off… but we’re gonna practice in the off-season,” Jordan said. She explained the off-season is a great time for skaters to practice and improve their skills based on video analysis. It’s also an opportunity for team bonding activities like camping trips, a Halloween party and a holiday party in the works.

The Roller Girls will kick off recruitment for the 2024 season in January, and plan to hit the track once more in April next year.