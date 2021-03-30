“My Brother’s Keeper” movie debuts at National Infantry Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The faith-based movie “My Brother’s Keeper” made its Columbus debut Sunday at the big-screen movie theater at the National Infantry Museum. The movie was shot in Columbus in the summer of 2018 and was produced by Manns Mackie Studios. Ty Manns of Phenix City is an executive producer and wrote the script for the movie.

The National Infantry Museum hosted two sold-out screenings at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Afterwards, several members of the cast and production team held a question-and-answer session with the audience.

The lead role of SFC Travis Fox is played by actor T.C. Stallings. Fox returns from war to face a battle with PTSD. When asked about the role, Stallings said, “The toughest role in my career by far because I had to portray PTSD and military life both of which I had no experience with. I know people will say that’s what actors do. But you’ve got real soldiers out here. You’ve got people with PTSD. They’ve had it for real, and they will take it so personal if you misrepresent either one of them.”

During the course of the movie Fox discovers that God was the answer to helping him cope. “There’s nothing too hard for God,” says Stallings. “And I love the fact that that’s really the whole basis of the movie. We’re talking about a beast of a disease called PTSD for this particular film. But you could fill in the blank with anything…and through scripture, through prayer, through faith there’s nothing that God can’t handle.”

Two more screenings of “My Brother’s Keeper” are planned at the NIM on Sunday, April 11th. The first one is already sold out.

Ty Manns says after a huge public outcry, AMC theaters in Columbus has decided to carry the film. Originally that was not the case. The movie is also being shown at Lucas Cinemas at Fort Benning.