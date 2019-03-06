Mykala Waldon, 8: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Mykhala Waldon, 8, is one of the four children lost to the March 3 tornado that desolated Beauregard, Ala. on Sunday.

Mykhala died with her cousin, Jonathan Marquez Bowen, surrounded by family. Described by her aunt Tiff Tiff Wise as putting forth “nothing but pure, innocent love” through her life, Mykhala along with the other victims will be missed dearly by their communities.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help her family with funeral costs and other necessities as they recover from this tragic loss, with over $5,000 raised so far.

