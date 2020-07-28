N. Tenth Street and Third Avenue in Opelika to close temporarily for water main replacement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika has the intersection of N. Tenth Street and Third Avenue closed down until July 29 for a water main replacement, according to a recent release on ArcGIS from Opelika Utilities.

(Screenshot from ArcGIS, via Opelika Utilities)

Construction on the project will run from July 28 at 8 a.m. to July 29 at 7 p.m. A detour around the construction area will be open to allow traffic to continue.

The alternate route will trace a square around 4th Avenue, N. 9th Street, 2nd Avenue, and N. 11th Street. Roads will be blocked while the project is underway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 73°

Thursday

87° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 72°

Monday

90° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories