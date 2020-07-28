N. Tenth Street and Third Avenue in Opelika to close temporarily for water main replacement

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika has the intersection of N. Tenth Street and Third Avenue closed down until July 29 for a water main replacement, according to a recent release on ArcGIS from Opelika Utilities.

Construction on the project will run from July 28 at 8 a.m. to July 29 at 7 p.m. A detour around the construction area will be open to allow traffic to continue.

The alternate route will trace a square around 4th Avenue, N. 9th Street, 2nd Avenue, and N. 11th Street. Roads will be blocked while the project is underway.