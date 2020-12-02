Name for new Columbus baseball team announced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After a month of anticipation and more than a dozen finalists, the name for Columbus’ new baseball team was finally announced Wednesday afternoon.

With all the votes counted, fans have chosen the name Chatt-a-hoots for the team. The team mascot is a blue owl.

The Columbus Chatt-a-hoots are part of the Sunbelt Baseball League.

The Chatt-a-hoots will begin playing next June in Golden Park. The season will begin on June 7 with an away game. The first home game will be on Friday, June 11 against fellow expansion team the Lawrenceville Lynx.

On Dec. 1, the team announced Steve Smith would be its first manager. Smith has served as Baseball Director and Varsity Head Coach at Calvary Christian School. His resume includes six regional championships and being named named GICAA Coach of the Year twice.

Smith has chosen Rodney Rutherford as the team’s assistant coach. Rutherford played baseball at Chattahoochee Valley Community College and Columbus State University. At CSU, Rutherford was two-time All-Conference and a 2008 All-American.

With the Chatt-a-hoots taking a swing at their first season next year, they are looking for players. The Chatt-a-hoots are currently taking applications for positions on the team. Under Sunbelt Baseball League rules, only college-eligible baseball players are allowed to tryout.

You can click here for information on tickets.