COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)—This weekend, local moms can celebrate Mother’s Day with a splash of tea and a dash of history. The National Civil War Naval Museum is set to host it’s Victorian-themed tea party for the holiday at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

According to an events page for the tea party, attendees will be able to enjoy tea and pastries while watching a program called “Dearest Mother” which features letters from soldiers to their mothers.

The page states that confections such as scones with clotted cream and historically accurate petit fours will be available. Lemonade will also be available, in addition to tea.

The event costs $30 per person and interested parties can sign up at Eventbrite.com.