National Family Caregivers Month: Highlighting the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – November is recognized as National Family Caregivers Month and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers is working to care for those who care for so many.

A month recognized by every U.S. President since Bill Clinton, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers defines caregivers as anyone who provides unpaid care to a relative or friend within the last 12 months.

It’s estimated there are 53 million caregivers in the United States right now. Often, they don’t get the care they need or deserve.

Dr. Jennifer Olsen Chief Executive Officer of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers witnessed that firsthand early in her professional career.

“In my time in that role, I kept looking for resources and support and I remember thinking, why is this so hard? Why don’t we have ways that we care for our care givers? They’re critical. They save money, from a health insurance standpoint, they keep people out of the hospital, they keep people on their medication, they have all these important roles, but we don’t have structures and support for them,” said Dr. Olsen.

Asking those questions is what led Dr. Olsen to Plains, Georgia, to meet with Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalyn Carter about the possibility of leading the institute.

The institute reports that 20% of the workforce, or one in five full-time workers, is caring for a family member with a serious illness or disability.

In some cases, this has required those in the workforce to cut back on hours or quit their job altogether to continue caring for someone in need. The sad truth is, often their sacrifice goes unnoticed.

“She frames our nations caregivers as the invisible frontline, and I think that comes from her recognition that there are so many individuals in that role who aren’t being identified or supported,” said Dr. Olsen.

Dr. Olsen says one of Mrs. Carter’s unique abilities is how she balances her hopes for the future without forsaking the power of right now.

“When she and I speak sometimes it’ll be about big policy change, federal policy change, and then she’ll remind me to reach out to caregiver who is in Plains. Have you written a note to them or made a call to them? I think it’s both that ability to be at the individual level but also the big, broad change level and I think that’s part of the magic of her,” said Dr. Olsen.

While advocating for caregivers isn’t anything new for the Rosalynn Carter Institute, Dr. Olsen believes right now the organization is meeting a cultural moment where big change could be just on the horizon.

“If we have that moment of recognition, what change can happen? I say the institute is a 34-year-old start-up, it’s both been around for a longtime. Mrs. Carter setting out to focus on caregivers before that was even a trendy word or a popular term as it is now, how can we take that history that we have but the energy of a new organization, a new approach to have a big bold change,” said Dr. Olsen.

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers plans to utilize partnerships in mainstream America, continue advocating for policy change across the state and country, and producing data that drives the conversation behind caring for caregivers.