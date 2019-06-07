National Infantry Museum observes the 75th anniversary of D-Day

COLUMBUS, Ga(WRBL) - 75 years ago, Allied troops launched an invasion on the beaches of Normandy, France. More than 9,000 Allied Soldiers were killed or wounded on June 6th, 1944.

A new exhibit opened today at the National Infantry Museum to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. It's the first exhibit at the NIM dedicated solely to D-Day, also known as Operation Overlord.

Cpl. John Vella says he remembers that day well.

" A day of sorrow to all the men that were. That ocean was red with blood at Omaha Beach. These were American soldiers that were wounded or killed, and my job was to help them bring them out. Because there was slope you know," Cpl. Vella said.

"Get out of the water, and you put their head down and press them until the water comes out. If they swallow, then you pick them up and blow your breath into theirs, so they can start breathing on their own."

Throughout the day officials and soldiers at the National Infantry Museum were giving tours of vintage tanks and vehicles. There were also re-enactments and demonstrations of that day which included the famous prayer President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave the night of D-Day.

The NIM dedicated a monument in front of Regimental Chapel. James Fowler performed the prayer during the monument dedication as Franklin D Roosevelt. He says D-ay was the turning point in the war and Roosevelt's prayer still speaks volumes today.

"Very proud and pleased to be able to perform as Mr. Roosevelt trying to communicate the importance of defending freedom and asking for God's help," Fowler said.