COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Peach cobbler lovers can reveal that today is their favorite desert holiday. Here are some of the best spots in the Columbus area where locals can get a Peach State favorite on National Peach Cobbler Day:

Netta’s Southern Flava

This soul food restaurant located in Columbus has peach cobbler slices for $4.75 each. Netta’s has specials which change depending on the day, but their dessert menu, fried chicken and fried catfish are always available. Store hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, they are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Netta’s Southern Flava is located at 2401 Whittlesey Road.

Shane’s Rib Shack

The fare at this Georgia chain includes sandwiches, burgers, wings and a special gluten-sensitive menu, but it also boasts three size options for patrons’ peach cobbler orders. Customers can get a small cobbler for $2.99, or a medium for $3.99 with a large option for $5.99. Shane’s Columbus location is located at 7529 Veteran’s Parkway and is open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Millhouse Kitchen + Bar

Millhouse is a recent addition to Columbus’ food scene, and a dessert menu staple of theirs is the Millhouse Cobbler. This $12 peach cobbler includes ginger, pecan, and a hint of Maker’s Mark whiskey for a grown-up spin on the classic dessert. According to Millhouse’s menu, it is also topped with fresh whipped cream. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the restaurant is open from 5 to 9 p.m., and hours extend an extra hour until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Millhouse is located at 1801 1st Avenue and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The Chicken Lady’s Coop

At the Chicken Lady’s Coop, patrons can expect to find southern comfort foods, including peach cobbler served daily. The cobbler can be bought as a cup for $3.95 in order to feed 1-2 people, or as a $15.95 quart for larger groups. The restaurant is located at 6597 Whittlesey Boulevard Suite B and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Friday, when it is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Columbus fans of the peach-centric desert can also look forward to the addition of a new location for the Peach Cobbler Factory opening at The Landings this summer.