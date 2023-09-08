COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — September marks National Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month and a local association is holding a walk to honor that.

Members of the Association for Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region (ASCLCR) are sponsoring the annual Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.

Registration costs $25 for adults and $15 for six- to 17-year-olds. Kids five and under get in free.

ASCLR president Lois Williams stopped by the WRBL studio to tell us more about the walk-a-thon. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

“In the United States, Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) occurs in 1 in every 2,500 births, greater than that of any other condition detected by newborn screening. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is an inherited condition of red blood cell disorders, including Sickle Cell Anemia and Thalassemia. It has a debilitating impact on an individual’s quality of life and can be fatal.”

— ASCLCR

For more information and to register, go to sicklecellcolumbus.webs.com.