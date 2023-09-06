COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month – a month dedicated to letting people know they don’t have to fight their battles alone, and they can ask for help. Organizations around the country are raising awareness about mental health resources and evidence-based suicide prevention.

According to licensed therapist Thomas Wanek, the CEO of Pastoral Institute, talk therapy and medication are some of the most effective ways to treat depression that can trigger suicidal thoughts.

“When we give voice to what’s going on inside of us, that tension, that anxiety and related depression goes away. So actually asking for help, or going to counseling. Touching our stories makes us stronger, not only mentally, emotionally, but actually affects the body in very positive ways.” said Wanek.

If you or someone that you know are currently facing a mental health crisis dial 998 for immediate help. More resources and tools can also be found on the CDC website.