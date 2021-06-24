Navy Veteran and his wife grateful for new ramp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Volunteers came together early Thursday morning to install a ramp for a Navy veteran while he was in the hospital undergoing knee replacement surgery.

Ryan (Shanley) and Deborah Skolnick are glad local organizations and businesses such as American Legion Post 35, Mission Continue, Texas Roadhouse and many more came together to help build a ramp alongside their house to allow Ryan easy access to enter their home.

Ryan underwent knee replacement surgery early this morning. When he and his wife Deborah learned he needed knee replacement surgery, she began making phone calls to see who could remove the stairs from their home and replace them with a ramp.

“Instantly, we knew it instantly. He’s fallen down those stairs, I have fallen down those stairs. So the minute they said he needed that knee replacement, I knew right then and there something needed to get done,” Deborah said.

Ryan told News 3 he was nervous for the surgery.

“Im very nervous because this is the most major surgery I’ve ever had. I mean, I’ve had them in the past but nothing like this, God will be watching over me and all our angles,” Ryan said.

Ryan and his wife are both grateful for the help they’ve received.

“Very, very, very grateful that there were people out there willing to help a service member, a retired service member. Because a lot of things I’ve seen lately have been active duty but to see the stories of retirees actually getting the help they need,” Deborah said.

The Skolnick’s would like to give a special thanks to: Buffalo Rock Pepsi, American Legion Post 35, Chick-Fil-A, Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, Mission Continues, Jason’s Deli, Curt’s Auto Repair and WRBL. They would aslo like to thank everyone who volunteered with putting the ramp together.